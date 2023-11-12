Lewandowski leads Barcelona comeback against Alaves. Atletico wins record 15th game in a row at home

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice to lead Barcelona to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Alaves in the Spanish league. The home victory moves Barcelona back within two points of second-place Real Madrid. Madrid routed Valencia 5-1 a day earlier. Barcelona is four points behind fellow Catalan club Girona, the surprise leader that came from behind to win 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Barcelona stayed two points in front of Atletico Madrid, which came from behind to defeat Villarreal 3-1 with a goal and an assist by Antoine Griezmann. It was the 15th straight league home win for Atletico in the league.

