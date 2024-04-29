Lewandowski hat trick gives Barcelona comeback victory over Valencia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored a second half hat trick and Barcelona has overcame a patchy first half performance to come from behind and beat Valencia 4-2 at home. Barça played the second half against 10 men after Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was red-carded moments before the break on Monday. Defensive errors meant Barcelona went into halftime 2-1 down but Lewandowski stepped up in the second half with two headers and a free kick. Barcelona replaced Girona in second place.

