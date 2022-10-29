Lewandowski grabs late winner; Atlético loses on final touch

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored in stoppage time to snatch Barcelona a 1-0 win at Valencia and pull the team level with Real Madrid atop the Spanish league. The Poland striker’s league-high 13th goal in 12 rounds saved Xavi Hernández’s side from another setback three days after it bowed out of the Champions League at the group phase for a second consecutive year. Cádiz beat Atlético Madrid 3-2 after Rubén Sobrino knocked in a cross just before the final whistle to tilt the seesaw action finally in the hosts’ favor. The last-second loss came just three days after Atlético was also eliminated from the Champions League.

