Lewandowski extends scoring streak as Barcelona routs Sevilla ahead of ‘clasico’ against Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice as Barcelona routed Sevilla 5-1 to open a three-point gap on Real Madrid ahead of next weekend’s Spanish league “clasico.” Lewandowski extended his league-leading tally to 12 goals. Pedri and Pablo Torre also scored Sunday for the Catalan club as it restored its lead of La Liga a day after second-place Madrid won 2-1 at Celta Vigo. Barcelona will play Madrid on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Barcelona midfielder Gavi came off the bench to replace Pedri in the 83rd minute, making his return to action nearly a year after a serious knee injury. Atletico Madrid beat Leganes 3-1 in a match played in a partially closed stadium because of recent fan trouble.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.