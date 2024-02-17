Lewandowski converts stoppage-time penalty in second attempt to give Barcelona win

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has converted a penalty kick seven minutes into stoppage time after missing his first attempt for Barcelona to win at Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Spanish league. The result relieves some pressure on the club ahead of the Champions League playoffs. Lewandowski had his first attempt saved by Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita but the Poland striker received a chance to retake the penalty after video determined Guaita moved off the goal-line before Lewandowski shot. Atletico Madrid ended its three-game winless slump by routing Las Palmas 5-0.

