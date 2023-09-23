Lewandowski, Cancelo lead Barcelona to 3-2 comeback win over Celta with 3 goals in final 10 minutes

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored two late goals before João Cancelo snatched the 89th-minute winner to lead Barcelona to a 3-2 comeback win over Celta Vigo at home in the Spanish league. Rafa Benítez was eying his first big win since returning to coaching in Spain with his team ahead 2-0 before Lewandowski struck in the 81st minute. Cancelo then set up Lewandowski to equalize in the 85th before the Portugal right back completed the turnaround. Barcelona is tied on points with the surprising Girona at the top of the table after its fellow Catalan club routed Mallorca 5-3 also on Saturday. Real Madrid is one point behind both before visiting Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

