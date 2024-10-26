Lewandowski and Yamal spoil Mbappé’s first clasico as Barcelona routs Real Madrid 4-0

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice and Lamine Yamal has added a third goal to spoil Kylian Mbappé’s first clasico and Barcelona has romped to a 4-0 win at Real Madrid. Lewandowski scored from a superb pass by Marc Casadó in the 54th minute and headed in a second goal three minutes later to silence Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Yamal made it a rout in the 77th when the teenage phenom rifled a shot from an angle over goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Raphinha got involved in the burgundy-and-blue party when he broke free with Madrid pressing forward and chipped Lunin in the 84th. Barcelona opened a six-point lead over second-placed Madrid after 11 rounds of La Liga.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.