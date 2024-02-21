Lewandowksi and Osimhen trade goals as Barcelona draws 1-1 at Napoli in 1st leg of CL last 16

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — It was hyped as a matchup between high-scoring center forwards Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen and both strikers found the net in a 1-1 draw between Barcelona and Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Lewandowski shot through the legs of Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and inside the near post on the hour mark for his 93rd goal in the top club competition. Osimhen replied 15 minutes later with a shot from near the penalty spot after leaving his marker on the ground. The second leg is scheduled for March 12 in Spain. New Napoli coach Francesco Calzona made his debut.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.