Levito eyes 1st US skating title, leads after short program

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Teenager Isabeau Levito scored 73.78 to take the lead after the women’s short program to close out the first day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Levito entered as the favorite to win her first U.S. title after an impressive international senior debut in which she earned silver at both Grand Prix assignments and the Grand Prix Final last month. The 15-year-old holds a razor-thin lead over two-time national champion Bradie Tennell, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries. She recorded a season-best score of 73.76 in her return to San Jose, where she won her first title in 2018.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.