Leverkusen’s unbeaten run hits 30 games in thrilling German Cup win over Stuttgart. Bayern is next

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has reached 30 games unbeaten in all competitions this season with a 3-2 comeback win over Stuttgart to reach the German Cup semifinals. Jonathan Tah’s 90th-minute header won the game and spared Xabi Alonso’s team of having to play extra time ahead of a league game Saturday against title rival Bayern Munich. Leverkusen had twice recovered from a goal down. Leverkusen joins second-division teams Fortuna Duesseldorf and Kaiserslautern in the semifinals. Top-division Borussia Moenchengladbach plays third-tier Saarbruecken for the last spot on Wednesday.

