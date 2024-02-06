Leverkusen’s unbeaten run hits 30 games in thrilling German Cup win over Stuttgart. Bayern is next

By The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has reached 30 games unbeaten in all competitions this season with a 3-2 comeback win over Stuttgart to reach the German Cup semifinals. Jonathan Tah’s 90th-minute header won the game and spared Xabi Alonso’s team of having to play extra time ahead of a league game Saturday against title rival Bayern Munich. Leverkusen had twice recovered from a goal down. Leverkusen joins second-division teams Fortuna Duesseldorf and Kaiserslautern in the semifinals. Top-division Borussia Moenchengladbach plays third-tier Saarbruecken for the last spot on Wednesday.

