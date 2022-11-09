Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Cologne's fans set off pyrotechnics in the south stand, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Cologne and Bayer Leverkusen, in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rolf Vennenbernd]

BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby. It gives under-pressure coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. Diaby scored in the 71st minute on a counterattack. It’s the first time this season Leverkusen has strung together two consecutive wins after its 5-0 rout of then-leader Union Berlin on Sunday. Union has been held 2-2 at home by Augsburg. Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku scored one and was involved in both other goals to help Leipzig move fifth with a 3-1 win over Freiburg. Eintracht Frankfurt moved fourth with a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim.

