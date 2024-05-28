Leverkusen trio of Schick, Hložek, Kovář in Czech Republic squad for Euro 2024

PRAGUE (AP) — A trio of Bayer Leverkusen players who won the Bundesliga and the German Cup unbeaten headline the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship. Forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hložek and goalkeeper Matěj Kovář are in the 26-man squad named by coach Ivan Hašek. West Ham midfielder Tomáš Souček will captain the Czechs. His clubmate and right back Vladimír Coufal is also in. The team opens the tournament in Germany in Group F on June 18 against Portugal in Leipzig followed by Georgia on June 22 and Turkey four days later in Hamburg.

