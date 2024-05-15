Leverkusen tracking star midfielder Florian Wirtz’s fitness ahead of Europa League final

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says the team is evaluating attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz’s fitness day by day ahead of three crucial games including the Europa League final. Wirtz has been key to Leverkusen’s record 50-game unbeaten run across all competitions this season but has only started one of the team’s five games since suffering a blow to the thigh in a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on April 21. Wirtz trained separately from the rest of the Leverkusen squad on Wednesday as the team prepares for its last Bundesliga game of the season against Augsburg on Saturday.

