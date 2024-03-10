Leverkusen takes another step toward first Bundesliga title. It has 10-point lead with 9 games to go

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen has taken another step toward the club’s first ever Bundesliga title with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg. Goals from Nathan Tella and Florian Wirtz earned Leverkusen its 21st league win and stretched its German record unbeaten run to 36 games across all competitions this season. Wirtz sealed the win in the 86th minute to keep Leverkusen 10 points clear of 11-time defending champion Bayern Munich with nine rounds remaining. Mario Götze scored one goal and set up another as Eintracht Frankfurt celebrated its 125th birthday with a 3-1 win over nine-man Hoffenheim. Freiburg held on to beat Bochum 2-1 away.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.