Leverkusen strikes late to hold Bayern 2-2 in Munich to declare itself a Bundesliga title contender

MUNICH (AP) — Exequiel Palacios has scored a penalty in injury time for Bayer Leverkusen to hold 11-time defending champion Bayern Munich 2-2 away and declare itself a Bundesliga title contender. It seemed like Leon Goretzka had earned Bayern a late win to maintain the champion’s perfect start. Bayern substitute Mathys Tel crossed from the left and found Goretzka free in the middle to fire what many presumed was the winner in the 86th minute. But Alphonso Davies was penalized through VAR for a foul on Jonas Hofmann and Palacios scored the equalizer in the fourth minute of stoppages. Harry Kane had earlier scored again for Bayern in the seventh.

