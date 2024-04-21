Leverkusen stretches record unbeaten run to 45 games after Stanišić scores late at Dortmund

BERLIN (AP) — Josip Stanišić has scored in stoppage time for champion Bayer Leverkusen to preserve its German record unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen substitute Florian Wirtz sent in a corner that Stanišić headed to equalize in the seventh minute of stoppage time. That stretches the visitors’ unbeaten start to the season to 45 games across all competitions. Bundesliga champion Leverkusen was heading toward its first defeat since the final day of last season when Niclas Füllkrug scored for Dortmund in the 81st minute. Also Sunday, Marvin Ducksch scored twice for Werder Bremen to end Stuttgart’s unbeaten run.

