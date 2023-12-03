Leverkusen stays unbeaten in Bundesliga after Boniface’s goal rescues a 1-1 draw against Dortmund

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Victor Boniface has maintained German league leader Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten start to the season with a goal to rescue a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund. Leverkusen and coach Xabi Alonso looked on course to lose for the first time since May after Julian Ryerson’s early goal for Dortmund. That all changed in the 79th minute when Patrik Schick found space to receive a pass from Odilon Kossounou in the penalty area and cross low for Boniface to score. Freiburg beat Mainz 1-0.

