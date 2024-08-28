Leverkusen starts German Cup defense with meager 1-0 win over 4th tier team Jena

JENA, Germany (AP) — Jonas Hofmann’s second-half goal was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to start its German Cup title defense with a meager 1-0 win at Carl Zeiss Jena. The fourth-tier side largely nullified Leverkusen’s attacking threat. Leverkusen started with the influential Granit Xhaka, Álex Grimaldo, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong all on the subs’ bench. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso took Arthur off for Grimaldo at the break and the move paid off in the 52nd minute, when the Spanish wing back crossed for Hofmann to head the opener. It proved to be the winner, too.

