Leverkusen signs French forward Martin Terrier from Rennes

By The Associated Press
FILE - Rennes' Martin Terrier celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Rennes at the Groupama stadium, outside Lyon, France, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Bayer Leverkusen has signed French forward Martin Terrier from Stade Rennes. The German champion says the 27-year-old Terrier signed a contract through June 2029. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed French forward Martin Terrier from Rennes. The German champion says the 27-year-old Terrier signed a contract through June 2029. Terrier made 202 French league appearances for Lille, Strasburg, Lyon and Rennes. Leverkusen is reportedly paying 20 million euros ($22 million) to Rennes for the player. He’s the German club’s second signing from Rennes this offseason after 19-year-old French center back Jeanuël Belocian. The club also signed 16-year-old Italian defender Andrea Natali from Barcelona’s youth setup, and 27-year-old Spanish midfielder Aleix García from Girona.

