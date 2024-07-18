Leverkusen signs French forward Martin Terrier from Rennes

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed French forward Martin Terrier from Rennes. The German champion says the 27-year-old Terrier signed a contract through June 2029. Terrier made 202 French league appearances for Lille, Strasburg, Lyon and Rennes. Leverkusen is reportedly paying 20 million euros ($22 million) to Rennes for the player. He’s the German club’s second signing from Rennes this offseason after 19-year-old French center back Jeanuël Belocian. The club also signed 16-year-old Italian defender Andrea Natali from Barcelona’s youth setup, and 27-year-old Spanish midfielder Aleix García from Girona.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.