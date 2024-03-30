Leverkusen scores twice late to avoid first defeat of the season

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick have scored late for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga and avoid its first defeat of the season. Leverkusen was heading toward the end of its German record 38-game unbeaten run in its first game since coach Xabi Alonso confirmed he’s staying at the club. But Andrich equalized in the 88th minute and Schick scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time. It kept Leverkusen on course for its first ever Bundesliga title and stretched its record unbeaten run to 39 games. Leverkusen has extended its lead over Bayern Munich to 13 points.

