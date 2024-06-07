Leverkusen makes French defender Jeanuël Belocian its first signing since winning German title

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed 19-year-old French defender Jeanuël Belocian in the first new arrival since Xabi Alonso’s team won the German league and cup double. Belocian, who has played twice for the France under-21 national team, arrives from Rennes on a contract through 2029. He played 39 times for Rennes since making his first-team debut in March 2022, including in the Europa League. Belocian was born on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. His older brother Wilhem is a two-time Olympic hurdler for France who has also won the European indoor title.

