Leverkusen keeps perfect record, young Liverpool team loses to complete Europa League group stage

Bayer Leverkusen completed the Europa League group stage with a 5-1 rout of Norwegian club Molde to remain unbeaten across all competitions this season. The Bundesliga leader finished as the only team with a perfect record in Europe’s second-tier tournament with six wins from six in Group H. Leverkusen extended its unbeaten streak to 23 games, which includes 14 in the Bundesliga. The team also has won three matches to reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup. Liverpool lost 2-1 at Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels. Jurgen Klopp fielded a young squad since the Premier League leader had already advanced.

