Leverkusen keeps perfect Europa League record, young Liverpool team loses. Brighton and West Ham win

Bayer Leverkusen completed the Europa League group stage with a 5-1 rout of Norwegian club Molde to remain unbeaten across all competitions this season. The Bundesliga leader finished as the only team with a perfect record in Europe’s second-tier tournament with six wins from six in Group H. Leverkusen extended its unbeaten streak to 23 games, which includes 14 in the Bundesliga. Liverpool lost 2-1 at Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels. Jurgen Klopp fielded a young squad since the Premier League leader had already advanced. European newcomer Brighton relied on a late goal to beat Marseille 1-0 and advance. So did West Ham after defeating Freiburg 2-0.

