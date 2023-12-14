Leverkusen keeps perfect Europa League record, young Liverpool team loses. Brighton and West Ham win

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Adam Hlozak celebrates after he scored his side's 4th goal during the Europa League Group H soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Molde FK at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 14 , 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

Bayer Leverkusen completed the Europa League group stage with a 5-1 rout of Norwegian club Molde to remain unbeaten across all competitions this season. The Bundesliga leader finished as the only team with a perfect record in Europe’s second-tier tournament with six wins from six in Group H. Leverkusen extended its unbeaten streak to 23 games, which includes 14 in the Bundesliga. Liverpool lost 2-1 at Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels. Jurgen Klopp fielded a young squad since the Premier League leader had already advanced. European newcomer Brighton relied on a late goal to beat Marseille 1-0 and advance. So did West Ham after defeating Freiburg 2-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.