Leverkusen keeps 10-point lead over Bayern in German title race after beating Freiburg 3-2

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Patrik Schick scored his first Bundesliga goal in three months as Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg 3-2 to stay 10 points clear of Bayern Munich in the German title race. Florian Wirtz and Adam Hlozek also scored as unbeaten Leverkusen survived a late Freiburg comeback to take another step toward the league title. Five wins from Leverkusen’s last eight league games would be enough to give Alonso’s team its first ever Bundesliga title. Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 to move up to fourth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.