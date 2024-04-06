Leverkusen just one win away from Bundesliga title after Bayern collapse in Heidenheim

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen can clinch the Bundesliga next weekend after Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead and lost at promoted Heidenheim 3-2. A Florian Wirtz penalty was enough for Leverkusen to beat Union Berlin 1-0 away and move 16 points clear of Bayern with six rounds remaining. Leverkusen’s ninth consecutive league win stretches its German record unbeaten run to 41 games across all competitions this season. Leverkusen just needs one more win from its remaining games to win the Bundesliga for the first time. Leverkusen next plays Werder Bremen at home on April 14.

