Leverkusen gets another late goal to start Bundesliga title defense with 3-2 win at Monchengladbach

The late goals just keep coming for Bayer Leverkusen. The defending Bundesliga champion needed a goal in the 11th minute of injury time to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 Friday after giving up a two-goal lead in the opening game of the German league season. Xabi Alonso’s team went undefeated in both the league and the German Cup last season, in part thanks to a number of late goals and comebacks, and it continued in the same vein at the Borussia-Park as Florian Wirtz converted the rebound after seeing his own last-gasp penalty saved. The result extends Bayer’s unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to 35 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.