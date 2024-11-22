Leverkusen forward Boniface injured on Nigeria duty again

By The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has been ruled out for several games and possibly the rest of the year with a thigh injury sustained on international duty for Nigeria. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says “Victor has a small muscular injury in his thigh. He’ll therefore miss a few games, which is a shame. We’ll see how long it lasts.” It’s the second injury Boniface has sustained while on international duty this year. The 23-year-old forward missed the Africa Cup of Nations with an injury while preparing for the tournament in January. Nigeria qualified for the next Africa Cup with a 1-1 draw against Benin on Thursday.

