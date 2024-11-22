Leverkusen forward Boniface injured on Nigeria duty again

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has been ruled out for several games and possibly the rest of the year with a thigh injury sustained on international duty for Nigeria. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says “Victor has a small muscular injury in his thigh. He’ll therefore miss a few games, which is a shame. We’ll see how long it lasts.” It’s the second injury Boniface has sustained while on international duty this year. The 23-year-old forward missed the Africa Cup of Nations with an injury while preparing for the tournament in January. Nigeria qualified for the next Africa Cup with a 1-1 draw against Benin on Thursday.

