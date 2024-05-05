Leverkusen extends unbeaten record to 48 games with 5-1 rout of Frankfurt without suspended Alonso

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen remained unbeatable without coach Xabi Alonso on the touchline as it stretched its record run without defeat to 48 games in a 5-1 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Alonso was suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. He watched from the stands as his Bundesliga champions showed no tiredness from Thursday’s 2-0 win at Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. Union Berlin has edged closer to relegation with a 4-3 loss at home to fellow struggler Bochum. Bochum moved three points ahead of Union, which could yet finish the day in the relegation playoff spot if Mainz beats Heidenheim in the late game.

