Leverkusen extends unbeaten record to 48 games in 5-1 rout of Frankfurt without suspended Alonso

BERLIN (AP) — No Xabi, no problem. Even without coach Xabi Alonso on the touchline, Bayer Leverkusen remained unbeaten Sunday with a 5-1 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt that stretched its record run without defeat to 48 games in all competitions. Alonso was suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. He watched from the stands as his Bundesliga champions showed no tiredness from Thursday’s 2-0 win at Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. Union Berlin edged closer to relegation with a 4-3 loss at home to fellow struggler Bochum. Mainz drew at Heidenheim 1-1 in the late game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.