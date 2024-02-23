Leverkusen extends Bundesliga lead to 11 points and sets German 33-game unbeaten record

BERLIN (AP) — Granit Xhaka has scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen and the Bundesliga leader has defeated Mainz 2-1 and set a German record of 33 games unbeaten across all competitions. Leverkusen has stretched its lead to 11 points before 11-time defending champion Bayern Munich hosts Leipzig on Saturday. Eleven rounds remain after this weekend. The buildup to Friday’s match had been dominated by speculation over the future of Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. His former clubs Bayern Munich and Liverpool are looking for new coaches for next season. Alonso has no lack of suitors after taking Leverkusen from the relegation zone when he took over in October 2022 to a genuine title candidate.

