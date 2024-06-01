Leverkusen drawn at Jena, Bayern at Ulm in German Cup first round

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen’s German Cup defense will begin at fourth-tier side Carl Zeiss Jena while Bayern Munich was drawn at fast-rising second-division club SSV Ulm 1846. Ulm was promoted as champion last season after just one season in the third division. The Bavarian club was promoted as champion of the regional southwest league the season before that. Stuttgart, which finished second in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern last season, was drawn on Saturday at second-division club Preußen Münster. Borussia Dortmund will open its cup campaign at fourth-tier team Phönix Lübeck, Eintracht Frankfurt visits namesake Eintracht Braunschweig, Hertha Berlin is at Hansa Rostock and Union Berlin has been dealt a trip to east German rival Greifswalder FC.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.