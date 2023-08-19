Leverkusen defeats Leipzig in Bundesliga opener, Stuttgart enjoys 5-0 rout without Endo

BERLIN (AP) — Jeremie Frimpong has scored one goal and set up another for Bayer Leverkusen to defeat Leipzig 3-2 in their opening game of the Bundesliga. Stuttgart showed no ill-effect from losing captain Wataru Endo to Liverpool the previous day as both Serhou Guirassy and Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored twice in a 5-0 rout of visiting Bochum. Promoted Heidenheim slumped to a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg on its Bundesliga debut. Tomáš Čvančara scored a late penalty to rescue a 4-4 draw for Borussia Mönchengladbach at Augsburg. Freiburg defeated Hoffenheim 2-1 away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.