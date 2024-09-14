Leverkusen beats Hoffenheim 4-1 to get back on track in Bundesliga

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Victor Boniface scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 4-1 to rebound from a rare Bundesliga loss. Boniface also set up Martin Terrier’s opening goal and Florian Wirtz scored a penalty. Leverkusen had lost 3-2 loss to Leipzig in its last game, the first time Xabi Alonso’s title-winning team had lost in the Bundesliga for 15 months. Leipzig dropped points for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin after Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow saved a penalty.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.