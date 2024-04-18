Leverkusen, Atalanta, Roma advance in Europa League. Liverpool, West Ham and AC Milan eliminated

Liverpool failed to overcome a three-goal deficit and was eliminated from the Europa League despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal. The Italian team won 3-0 in the first leg at Anfield. Days after celebrating its first-ever Bundesliga title, Bayer Leverkusen remained on course to claim a historic treble by holding West Ham to a 1-1 draw at London Stadium to stretch its unbeaten streak to 44. Xabi Alonso’s team advanced 3-1 on aggregate. Leverkusen will next face Roma after the capital club beat AC Milan 2-1 in an all-Italian quarterfinal to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

