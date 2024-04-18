Leverkusen, Atalanta, Roma advance in Europa League. Liverpool, West Ham and AC Milan eliminated

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, right, and Lille's Tiago Santos fight for the ball during the Europa Conference League quarter final second leg soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

Liverpool failed to overcome a three-goal deficit and was eliminated from the Europa League despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal. The Italian team won 3-0 in the first leg at Anfield. Days after celebrating its first-ever Bundesliga title, Bayer Leverkusen remained on course to claim a historic treble by holding West Ham to a 1-1 draw at London Stadium to stretch its unbeaten streak to 44. Xabi Alonso’s team advanced 3-1 on aggregate. Leverkusen will next face Roma after the capital club beat AC Milan 2-1 in an all-Italian quarterfinal to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

