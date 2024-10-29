Leverkusen and Leipzig reach third round of German Cup as Dortmund faces a stern test

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Last season’s German Cup winner Bayer Leverkusen cruised into the third round with a 3-0 win over second-tier Elversberg, while Leipzig held off a St. Pauli comeback. Patrik Schick scored twice in the first nine minutes and Aleix Garcia converted a free kick for his first goal since joining Leverkusen from Girona for this season. Leipzig beat St. Pauli 4-2 to avoid a repeat of last season’s second-round exit when it was the two-time defending champion in the cup. Augsburg beat Schalke 3-0 and second-division Karlsruhe beat fourth-tier Kickers Offenbach 2-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.