Leverkusen and Leipzig reach third round of German Cup as Dortmund faces a stern test

By The Associated Press
Leverkusen's scorer Patrik Schick, right, celebrates his opening goal with Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann during the German Soccer Cup match between Bayer Leverkusen and SV Elversberg at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Last season’s German Cup winner Bayer Leverkusen cruised into the third round with a 3-0 win over second-tier Elversberg, while Leipzig held off a St. Pauli comeback. Patrik Schick scored twice in the first nine minutes and Aleix Garcia converted a free kick for his first goal since joining Leverkusen from Girona for this season. Leipzig beat St. Pauli 4-2 to avoid a repeat of last season’s second-round exit when it was the two-time defending champion in the cup. Augsburg beat Schalke 3-0 and second-division Karlsruhe beat fourth-tier Kickers Offenbach 2-0.

