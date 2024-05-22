Leverkusen and coach Alonso accept their first loss, now must lift themselves for German cup final

DUBLIN (AP) — It was five days short of a full year since Bayer Leverkusen and its standout young coach Xabi Alonso had lost a game of soccer. The reality of sports bit hard Wednesday in Dublin. The new German champion’s unbeaten run ended in its 52nd game of the season, the Europa League final. Leverkusen’s 3-0 loss to Atalanta’s physical presence and hat trick of goals by Ademola Lookman was so total that it left no room for doubt. Alonso says “it hurts for sure. These defeats in finals, you do not forget them.” They now have another final Saturday in the German cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.