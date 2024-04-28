Let’s draft two! Jaguars double up on LSU stars by selecting WR Thomas Jr. and DT Smith early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former LSU teammates Brian Thomas Jr. and Maason Smith are reuniting 600 miles east of Baton Rouge after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected them in consecutive rounds of the NFL draft. Thomas, a receiver, went in the first and Smith, a defensive tackle, went in the second. It’s the third time in franchise history — second in four years — that Jacksonville chose college teammates in the opening two rounds. The Jags can only hope Thomas and Smith deliver like the other four. Tight end Marcedes Lewis and running back Maurice Jones-Drew reunited in 2006 after playing together at UCLA. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne reunited in 2021 after starring at Clemson.

