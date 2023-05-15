Let’s do it again: Celtics to face Heat in Eastern Conference finals rematch

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) walks ahead of Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) during the second half of Game 7 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne]

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics got a historic 51-point performance from Jayson Tatum to blow past the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup  to land back in the conference finals for the second straight season. Awaiting them is a rematch with the Miami Heat, who the Celtics bested last season in that round after Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning jumper late in Game 7. Boston is hoping to carry the momentum and lessons it learned in its Game 7 blowout win over Philadelphia into what the Celtics think will be another slugfest with Miami. The teams split their four regular-season matchups.

