Letang misses Penguins game against San Jose with illness, Pickering and Ponomarev make debuts

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed Pittsburgh’s game against San Jose with an illness. Letang missed his second consecutive game because of an illness, as he did not play in Pittsburgh’s 6-2 loss at Columbus on Friday. Letang has two goals and four assists in 18 games. Defenseman Owen Pickering, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut. Forward Vasily Ponomarev also played his first game with the Penguins.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.