Leta Lindley wins the US Senior Women’s Open after finishing second the last 2 years

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Leta Lindley won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday at Fox Chapel after finishing second the last two years, closing with a tournament-record 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory. The 52-year-old Lindley, birdied five of the first eight holes and added two more on the par-4 14th and 15th. She finished at 9-under 275, a record for total strokes in the event first played in 2018. Lindley finished a shot back the last two years, losing to Jill McGill in 2022 at NCR in Kettering, Ohio, and to Trish Johnson last year at Waverley in Portland, Oregon. Kaori Yamamoto of Japan, five strokes ahead entering the round, birdied the final two holes in a 71 to finish second.

