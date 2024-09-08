Lester, Williams power Southern Illinois to a 31-17 victory over Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shaun Lester Jr. ran for 111 yards, DJ Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score to lead Southern Illinois past Austin Peay 31-17. The Salukis trailed 10-7 late in the second quarter before Williams threw 4 yards to Nah’shawn Hezekiah for a touchdown on the last play of the half and added a 35-yard TD to Ryan Schwendeman early in the third quarter. Williams added a 1-yard run that put the game well in hand late in the fourth quarter. Williams finished 15 of 28 passing for 156 yards and the Salukis had 213 yards on the ground.

