Lesia Tsurenko reaches Thailand Open final, to face Zhu Lin

HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine has reached her first final in four years after the top-seeded Bianca Andreescu retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open. Tsurenko was leading the 2019 U.S. Open champion 7-5, 4-0 when the Canadian stopped playing. The former world No. 23 fought from 3-5 down to take the first set and reeled off eight straight games before Andreescu retired with a right shoulder problem. She will face Zhu Lin of China in the final on Sunday. Zhu benefited from a barrage of unforced errors from Wang Xinyu and prevailed 6-2, 6-4 in the other semifinal match.

