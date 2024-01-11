Leroy Sané banned for 3 Germany friendlies in blow to host’s Euro 2024 preparations

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané has been banned from Germany’s next three international friendly games for shoving an opponent. It’s the latest blow to the host nation’s preparations for the European Championship. Sané was sent off for pushing Austria’s Philipp Mwene to the ground in a 2-0 friendly loss in November which ended a disappointing year for Germany. The German soccer federation says the FIFA ruling is not final and indicates an appeal could be possible.

