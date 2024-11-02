LeQuint Allen’s three scores rally Syracuse to 38-31 overtime win over Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — LeQuint Allen forced overtime with a 1-yard run with 29 seconds remaining in regulation and ran it in from 9 yards out in the extra session to give Syracuse a 38-31 win over Virginia Tech Saturday, rallying from a 21-3 deficit midway through the third quarter. Kyle McCord led Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 24-21 lead with 14:22 remaining in the game on two pass plays to Justus Ross-Simmons covering 28 and 55 yards, the first touchdowns of the wide receiver’s career, and a 1-yard run by Allen, the first of his three scores on the afternoon.

