LeQuint Allen runs for 3 first-half touchdowns and Syracuse routs Western Michigan 48-7

By MARK FRANK The Associated Press
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen Jr., top, celebrates with offensive lineman Mark Petry (72) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — LeQuint Allen ran for three touchdowns in the first half, Syracuse scored on six consecutive possessions and the Orange routed Western Michigan 48-7. Jalen Buckley ran 75 yards for a score on Western Michigan’s second play from scrimmage to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead but then Syracuse’s offense took over, scoring 38 unanswered points. Free safety Jason Simmons returned a pick-six 84 yards with time running out in the first half to give the Orange  a 45-7 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.