LeQuint Allen runs for 3 first-half touchdowns and Syracuse routs Western Michigan 48-7 Saturday.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — LeQuint Allen ran for three touchdowns in the first half, Syracuse scored on six consecutive possessions and the Orange routed Western Michigan 48-7. Jalen Buckley ran 75 yards for a score on Western Michigan’s second play from scrimmage to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead but then Syracuse’s offense took over, scoring 38 unanswered points. Free safety Jason Simmons returned a pick-six 84 yards with time running out in the first half to give the Orange a 45-7 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.