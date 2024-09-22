Leonie Fiebich scores a career-high 21 and the Liberty beat the Dream 83-69 in Game 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonie Fiebich hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Breanna Stewart added 20 points and 11 rebounds and the New York Liberty never trailed in their 83-69 win over the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. New York can sweep the best-of-three series with a win Tuesday in New York. Game 3, if necessary, is Thursday in Atlanta. The Liberty, who seek their first WNBA championship, made their fifth WNBA Finals appearance last season but lost 3-1 to the Las Vegas Aces.

