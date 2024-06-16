Leonardo Frugis Afonso’s stoppage-time goal helps Inter Miami beat Union 2-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Leonardo Frugis Afonso scored a goal in stoppage time, Julian Gressel added a goal and short-handed Inter Miami beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1. David Ruiz, a 20-year-old midfielder, was shown his second yellow card in the 69th minute and Miami played a man down until the 84th, Tomás Avilés was shown his shown a red card, leaving Miami down two men the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez did not play (international duty) for Miami (11-3-5). Mikael Uhre gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the third minute. Gressel scored his first goal for Miami just after halftime to make it 1-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.