Leonardo Bonucci moves to Union Berlin as Bayern Munich is linked with João Palhinha

By CIARÁN FAHEY and JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
FILE - Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci’s potential move to Union Berlin and Bayern Munich’s search for a defensive midfielder are among the outstanding matters to be cleared up on the final day of the transfer window in Germany. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

BERLIN (AP) — Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci has moved to Union Berlin but Bayern Munich’s search for a defensive midfielder remains among the outstanding matters to be cleared up on the final day of the transfer window in Germany. The 36-year-old Bonucci signed at Union after falling out of favor with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. Bonucci had a year left on his contract but he was excluded from preseason training. Union is making its Champions League debut this season after its surprise fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga. Bayern is reportedly hoping to complete a deal for Portugal defensive midfielder João Palhinha from Premier League club Fulham.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.