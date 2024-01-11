Leonardo Bonucci leaves Union Berlin for Fenerbahce after troubled 4-month stay

BERLIN (AP) — Former Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci has signed for Turkish league leader Fenerbahce. The move ends a troubled four-month stay with Union Berlin. The 36-year-old defender was a statement signing for Union when he arrived on Sept. 1 ahead of the club’s first-ever Champions League campaign. Union was eliminated in the Champions League group stage and found itself fighting against relegation from the Bundesliga after losing its first nine games in the German league.

